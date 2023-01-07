e-Paper Get App
Dry bulk volume was at 980,000 tn, compared with 670,000 tn in the year-ago quarter and 1.30 mln tn in the Jul-Sep quarter

Gujarat Pipavav Port container volume up 22% on year in Oct-Dec | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)
Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd's container volume in the December quarter rose 21.7% on year and 3% sequentially to 191,000 twenty-foot equivalent units, the company said in an exchange filing.

Dry bulk volume was at 980,000 tn, compared with 670,000 tn in the year-ago quarter and 1.30 mln tn in the Jul-Sep quarter.

Liquid volume also rose to 330,000 tn from 240,000 tn in the year-ago period and 210,000 tn in the previous quarter.

