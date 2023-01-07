e-Paper Get App
Airtel bags 22nd ICSI National Awards for Excellence in Corporate Governance

Further, Mr. Pankaj Tewari, Group Company Secretary has been conferred with 'Governance Professional of the year' award at the event

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, January 07, 2023, 03:18 PM IST
article-image
Airtel bags 22nd ICSI National Awards for Excellence in Corporate Governance | Image: Airtel (Representative)
Bharti Airtel Limited announced that the company has been awarded with ‘22nd ICSI National Awards for Excellence in Corporate Governance’ and adjudged as ‘Best Governed Company’ in Listed Segment - Large Category at the award ceremony held in Mumbai, in an exchange filing.

Further, Mr. Pankaj Tewari, Group Company Secretary has been conferred with ‘Governance Professional of the year’ award at the event.

The award recognizes the highest standards of Corporate Governance adopted by the company based on the principles of deep & fair relationship with stakeholders; trust, transparency & integrity; and ethical business practices & standards across its operations.

