Gujarat Budget 2023: No new tax to be imposed, present taxes will remain unchanged said FM Kanu Desai

Gujarat Finance Minister Kanu Desai on Friday at the State Budget presented budget where he announced that there will be no new tax imposed. The budget outlay for this year is at Rs 3.01 lakh crore, up by 23.38% from last year.

Ujjwala Yojana

Talking about the Ujjwala Yojana Gujarat FM Desai said that the government will provide two cooking gas cylinders free of cost every year to 39 lakh families under the Ujjwala Yojana.

Infrastructure

In this year’s budget, the government announced Rs 5 lakh crore for the development of infrastructure facilities over the next five years. FM Kanu Desai announced Rs 2,808 crore for the development of roads under the Mukhya Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana

The government also announced it would spend Rs 1,066 crore to provide houses to around 1 lakh people under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) during the next year. Gujarat's Finance Minister also announced that five highways will be developed in Gujarat as high-speed corridors at a cost of Rs 1,500 crore.

The government has assigned Rs 18,000 crore to the Ahmedabad Metro Phase-II.

Insurance Limit

The Gujarat government has proposed to double the annual insurance limit to Rs 10 lakh under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya-MA scheme for eligible families.

Workers

Gujarat finance minister in this budget announced Rs 565 crores for various works at Ekta Nagar.

Water Resource

In this budget, the government assigned Rs 9,705 crores to the Water Resources Department.

Cyber Crime

The government in this budget has also proposed to start Cyber Crime Nathva Crime Police Station in 15 districts.

Development of poor people

The Gujarat government is planning to spend Rs 2 lakh crore in the next five years for the betterment of poor people, said Gujarat Finance Minister Kanu Desai.

Sports

The youth, sports, and cultural activities department has been assigned Rs 567 crore, and the government also plans to set up sports complexes in each district and taluka of the state.

Health and Welfare Department

In this budget, the Gujarat government assigned Rs 15,182 crores to the health and family welfare department.

CNG, petrol and electricity prices

The Finance Minister, while presenting the budget, said that CNG and PNG will be cheaper, while the electricity charges will be changed in the future. He also added that provisions have been made to provide electricity to the farmers during the day. However when the implementation will be done was not mentioned during the budget.

Taxes

The government will not be imposing any new taxes and the present taxes will remain unchanged, said Gujarat FM at the assembly. This comes after the Haryana government also decided to go ahead with the same taxes and not make any changes there.

