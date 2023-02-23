Bhopal: Eight bills likely to be tabled in Budget session

Vallabh Bhavan Bhopal. | File pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In the ensuing Budget session, eight bills of five departments are likely to present. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan reviewed the preparations of the Budget session here on Thursday.

The Budget session is scheduled to start from February 27 and conclude on March 27. During the month-long session, eight bills of 5 departments are likely to be presented, this include three of finance department, two of urban development and housing, one bill each of industrial policy and investment promotion, higher education and micro, small and medium industries department. In the meeting, information about the updated status regarding Zero Hour, incomplete answers, assurances and pending recommendations of the Public Accounts Committee of all 55 departments were presented by the officials concerned.

The CM has said that the answers given by various departments in the assembly should be clear and factual. All the departments should provide information related to the Legislative Affairs Department well in time. Officers have been asked to remain at their headquarters during the Budget session.