Gufic Biosciences launches Botulinum toxin Type A injection under brand name 'Zarbot' in India

Gufic Biosciences Ltd. said on Friday that it has introduced locally made Botulinum toxin Type A injection in India under the trade name "Zarbot" for the purpose of treating specific neurological diseases.

According to a statement from the firm, US-based Prime Bio helped develop and produce the injectable.

"Zarbot' is an effective option for treating certain neurological conditions which can be more challenging with conventional therapy," the company said.

The injection has been launched with an aim to provide "the best possible treatment for the people suffering from neurological deficits in India", Gufic Biosciences Consultant Medical Director Rajesh Lalchandani said.

"Zarbot's biological potency is similar to international brands and it complies with European and British Pharmacopoeial standards", he added.

