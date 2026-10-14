GTPL Hathway Q2 FY27 Revenue Rises 19% To ₹1,146.4 Crore, Reports Net Loss Of ₹50 Lakh

GTPL Hathway |

Mumbai: GTPL Hathway on Tuesday announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter and half year ended 30 September 2026. The company's total revenue stood at ₹1,146.4 crore, up 19 per cent from the previous year.

Financial Performance

EBITDA for Q2 FY27 reached ₹110.3 crore, with an EBITDA margin of 9.6 per cent. The operating EBITDA margin was 20 per cent, the company said.

Subscriber Growth

Active Digital Cable TV subscribers reached 1.1 crore as of September 30, 2026, marking a 16 per cent increase year-on-year. Paying subscribers grew by 17 per cent to 1.03 crore.

Revenue Streams

Subscription revenue from Cable TV for Q2 FY27 was ₹345.5 crore, a 14 per cent increase year-on-year. Broadband revenue grew 5 per cent year-on-year to ₹145.9 crore.

Broadband Metrics

Broadband subscribers increased by 20,000 year-on-year to 10.7 lakh. The company's homepass footprint was 60 lakh as of September 30, 2026, with 50,000 additions year-on-year. Broadband Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) increased by ₹5 year-on-year to ₹470 per month per subscriber.

Management Commentary

Anirudhsinh Jadeja, managing director of GTPL Hathway, said the company focused on expanding its footprint and improving operational scalability in the first half of FY27. He also mentioned the completion of the ACT Group transaction, which added approximately 6 lakh subscribers.

Company Overview

GTPL Hathway is a multi-system operator for Digital Cable TV services and a private wireline broadband service provider. As of September 30, 2026, it served 1.1 crore active Digital Cable TV subscribers and 10.7 lakh broadband subscribers.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.