Anand Rathi Posts 50.3% Rise In Q2 PAT To ₹41.9 Crore, Revenue Grows 20.3% To ₹273.2 Crore

Anand Rathi |

Mumbai: Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers Limited on 13 October 2026 announced its unaudited consolidated financial results for the quarter ended 30 September 2026, reporting a 20.3 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in revenue from operations to ₹273.2 crore.

Financial Highlights

Profit after tax (PAT) for the quarter stood at ₹41.9 crore, marking a 50.3 per cent YoY growth. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) for Q2 FY27 was ₹99.9 crore, with an EBITDA margin of 37 per cent.

Half-Year Performance

For the first half of FY27 (H1 FY27), revenue from operations increased 21.2 per cent YoY to ₹519.3 crore. H1 FY27 EBITDA was ₹197.2 crore, with an EBITDA margin of 38 per cent, and PAT before exceptional items was ₹81 crore, with a PAT margin of 16 per cent.

Revenue Mix

Non-broking revenues were a key growth driver, with interest income from Margin Trading Facility (MTF) rising 36.3 per cent YoY to ₹49.6 crore. Income from distribution increased to ₹32.7 crore during the quarter, reflecting a diversified revenue base.

Asset Growth

The company's Margin Trading Facility (MTF) book increased 38.2 per cent YoY to ₹1,499.3 crore. Assets Under Management (AUM) grew 29.2 per cent YoY to ₹9,999 crore, while Assets Under Custody (AUC) rose 13.2 per cent YoY to ₹11,541.9 crore.

Management Commentary

Pradeep Gupta, Chairman and Managing Director, said the company delivered a steady performance despite market volatility. He added that growth was driven by healthy traction across both broking and non-broking businesses.

Director's Statement

Roop Kishor Bhootra, Wholetime Director, stated that trail-based revenues now cover 76 per cent of employee costs. He noted that 55 per cent of clients have been associated with the firm for over three years, indicating strong client relationships.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.