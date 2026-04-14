Anand Rathi Wealth Profit Surges Over 100% To ₹41.5 Cr, NII Jumps 58% — Keep An Eye On This Stock Tomorrow

Anand Rathi Wealth Limited reported strong Q4 results. |

Mumbai: Anand Rathi Wealth Limited has announced its Q4 results for the financial year, showing a very strong performance. The company’s net profit more than doubled compared to last year.

According to the exchange filing, net profit increased to Rs 41.5 crore from Rs 18.4 crore in the same quarter last year. This means the company recorded over 100 percent growth in profit, reflecting strong business performance.

NII Sees Sharp Rise

The company also reported solid growth in Net Interest Income (NII), which is a key indicator of earnings.

- NII stood at Rs 69.8 crore

- Last year it was Rs 44.2 crore

Growth was about 57.9 percent

This sharp rise shows that the company’s core income is improving steadily.

What Do the Numbers Indicate?

The strong results suggest that the company is growing well both in terms of revenue and profit. Better operational performance and expanding business have helped achieve these results.

Such consistent growth can increase investor confidence and may have a positive impact on the stock in the coming sessions.

Read Also Anand Rathi Wealth Crosses ₹1 Lakh Crore AUM Milestone Driven By Market Momentum

Stock Performance

Shares of Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers Ltd saw gains on Monday. The stock closed 2.18 percent higher at Rs 577.

During the day, it touched a high of Rs 577.90 and a low of Rs 539.15.

Key Valuations

The company’s market capitalisation stands at around Rs 3.63 thousand crore, with a P/E ratio of 31.51.

The stock is below its 52-week high of Rs 794.85 but well above its low of Rs 416, indicating improving investor interest and steady recovery.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and based on company filings. It is not investment advice. Investors should consult financial advisors before making any investment decisions or trading actions.