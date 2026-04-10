Anand Rathi Wealth Crosses ₹1 Lakh Crore AUM Milestone Driven By Market Momentum

Anand Rathi Wealth crossed Rs 1 lakh crore in assets under management, marking a key milestone in April 2026. |

Mumbai: Anand Rathi Wealth has hit a major milestone in its growth journey, crossing Rs 1 lakh crore in assets under management, underscoring strong investor participation and favorable market conditions.

Reaching AUM Milestone

Anand Rathi Wealth reported that its assets under management have surpassed Rs 1 lakh crore, marking a significant scale achievement for the firm. This milestone reflects consistent growth in its wealth management business, driven by sustained inflows and portfolio appreciation. The development highlights the company’s ability to expand its client base while deepening relationships with existing investors.

Riding Market Momentum

The company attributed this milestone partly to positive equity market movements seen after the end of March 2026. Improved market sentiment contributed to portfolio value growth, accelerating the pace at which the firm crossed the Rs 1 lakh crore threshold. This indicates a strong correlation between market performance and asset accumulation within its managed portfolios.

Strengthening Client Franchise

Management emphasized that continued client trust and engagement have been central to this achievement. The company caters primarily to high and ultra-high-net-worth individuals, offering a differentiated and focused client strategy. Its presence across 18 cities in India, along with an international footprint through a representative office in Dubai, has supported its expanding reach.

Building A Scalable Growth Model

Executives highlighted the simplicity and scalability of the firm’s business model as a key driver of sustained growth. The company believes this structure will enable it to continue achieving similar milestones in the future while maintaining consistent value creation for stakeholders. Recent regulatory progress, including approval for its UK operations, also signals ongoing efforts to expand globally.

Anand Rathi Wealth’s milestone reflects a combination of market tailwinds, strong client relationships, and a scalable operating model. As the firm continues to expand its footprint, it is positioning itself to sustain growth momentum in the evolving wealth management landscape.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company’s official press release and may contain forward-looking statements subject to risks and uncertainties.