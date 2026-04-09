Anand Rathi Wealth's PAT Climbs 28% To ₹386 Crore On Revenue Of ₹1,198 Crore, Q4 Profit Rises 25%

Anand Rathi Wealth reported a 25 percent YoY rise in Q4 FY26 consolidated net profit to Rs 92 crore, with revenue growing to Rs 301.6 crore. |

Mumbai: Anand Rathi Wealth Limited reported a 25 percent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rupees 92 crore in Q4 FY26, while revenue increased 25 percent to Rupees 301.6 crore. For FY26, the company posted a 28 percent rise in profit after tax to Rupees 386 crore, with revenue growing 22 percent to Rupees 1,198 crore, reflecting steady expansion in assets and client inflows.

Strong quarterly performance

The company’s Q4 performance showed consistent year-on-year growth, with revenue rising from Rupees 241.3 crore to Rupees 301.6 crore and profit increasing from Rupees 73.6 crore to Rupees 92 crore. Profit before tax also grew to Rupees 125 crore from Rupees 99.3 crore, indicating stable operating performance during the quarter.

Sequential strength supported by adjustments

Including fair value gains and ESOP-related impacts, Q4 FY26 revenue stood higher at Rupees 356.2 crore, compared to Rupees 241.3 crore in Q4 FY25, while profit after tax rose to Rupees 103.4 crore from Rupees 73.6 crore. Earnings per share increased to Rupees 12.5 from Rupees 8.9, reflecting stronger reported profitability.

AUM growth and capital returns

Assets under management rose 21 percent year-on-year to Rupees 93,037 crore, supported by net inflows of Rupees 13,457 crore, up 7 percent over the previous year. The company maintained a strong return on equity of 46.7 percent. It also announced a 1:1 bonus issue and a final dividend of Rupees 7 per share, taking the total FY26 dividend to Rupees 13 per share.

Full-year growth momentum

For FY26, revenue increased to Rupees 1,198.5 crore from Rupees 980.2 crore, while profit after tax rose to Rupees 385.7 crore from Rupees 300.5 crore. Profit before tax stood at Rupees 520.6 crore compared to Rupees 404.4 crore in FY25, reflecting sustained growth across core business segments.

Operational expansion continues

During the year, active client families grew 14 percent to 13,395, while the number of relationship managers increased to 401. Digital wealth AUM also expanded 22 percent to Rupees 2,218 crore, indicating continued diversification and scale-up across business verticals.

Disclaimer: This summary is based on reported financial data and is not a complete UFR or investment advice.