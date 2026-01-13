Anand Rathi Wealth PAT Surges 30% To ₹100.1 Crore, AUM Hits ₹99,008 Crore On Strong Growth

File Image |

New Delhi: Anand Rathi Wealth, a part of Mumbai-based financial services group Anand Rathi, on Monday reported 30 per cent surge in profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 100.1 crore for the three months ended December 2025. The company had posted a PAT of Rs 77.2 crore in the same quarter of the preceding fiscal.

Anand Rathi Wealth Limited announces Q3FY2025-26 (consolidated) results, posting an increase in total revenue to Rs. 897 crores from Rs. 739 crores, a growth of 21% Y-o-Y.



Total revenue in the October-December period of FY26 jumped 25 per cent to Rs 306 crore from Rs 244.1 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges. The company said its assets under management (AUM) stood at Rs 99,008 crore as of December 2025, registering a 30 per cent year-on-year growth, driven by steady net inflows and strong client engagement.

For the nine months ended December 2025, the company posted a 29 per cent year-on-year increase in PAT to Rs 294 crore, from Rs 227 crore a year earlier. Revenue in the nine-month period rose 21 per cent to Rs 897 crore from Rs 739 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Anand Rathi Wealth said it has already achieved 76 per cent of its full-year revenue guidance of Rs 1,175 crore and 78 per cent of its full-year PAT guidance of Rs 375 crore during the first nine months of FY26. Anand Rathi Wealth operates in the financial services industry with a focus on mutual fund distribution and the sale of financial products.

