 Anand Rathi Wealth PAT Surges 30% To ₹100.1 Crore, AUM Hits ₹99,008 Crore On Strong Growth
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessAnand Rathi Wealth PAT Surges 30% To ₹100.1 Crore, AUM Hits ₹99,008 Crore On Strong Growth

Anand Rathi Wealth PAT Surges 30% To ₹100.1 Crore, AUM Hits ₹99,008 Crore On Strong Growth

Anand Rathi Wealth reported a 30% YoY jump in Q3 FY26 PAT to ₹100.1 crore from ₹77.2 crore, with total revenue up 25% to ₹306 crore. AUM grew 30% YoY to ₹99,008 crore, fueled by steady inflows and client engagement. For 9M FY26, PAT rose 29% to ₹294 crore and revenue rose 21% to ₹897 crore. The company has achieved 76% of FY26 revenue guidance (₹1,175 crore) and 78% of PAT guidance (₹375 crore).

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, January 13, 2026, 10:14 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: Anand Rathi Wealth, a part of Mumbai-based financial services group Anand Rathi, on Monday reported 30 per cent surge in profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 100.1 crore for the three months ended December 2025. The company had posted a PAT of Rs 77.2 crore in the same quarter of the preceding fiscal.

Total revenue in the October-December period of FY26 jumped 25 per cent to Rs 306 crore from Rs 244.1 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges. The company said its assets under management (AUM) stood at Rs 99,008 crore as of December 2025, registering a 30 per cent year-on-year growth, driven by steady net inflows and strong client engagement.

For the nine months ended December 2025, the company posted a 29 per cent year-on-year increase in PAT to Rs 294 crore, from Rs 227 crore a year earlier. Revenue in the nine-month period rose 21 per cent to Rs 897 crore from Rs 739 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Anand Rathi Wealth said it has already achieved 76 per cent of its full-year revenue guidance of Rs 1,175 crore and 78 per cent of its full-year PAT guidance of Rs 375 crore during the first nine months of FY26. Anand Rathi Wealth operates in the financial services industry with a focus on mutual fund distribution and the sale of financial products.

FPJ Shorts
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Regime To Hang 26-Year-Old Protester To Death; 1st Execution After Massive Protests Erupt In Iran: Reports
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Regime To Hang 26-Year-Old Protester To Death; 1st Execution After Massive Protests Erupt In Iran: Reports
UGC NET December 2025 Answer Key To Be Released By January 15; Here’s How To Download And Challenge At ugcnet.nta.nic.in
UGC NET December 2025 Answer Key To Be Released By January 15; Here’s How To Download And Challenge At ugcnet.nta.nic.in
India & Germany Sign Pact To Boost Cross-Border E-Commerce, Express Logistics & Time-Definite Deliveries
India & Germany Sign Pact To Boost Cross-Border E-Commerce, Express Logistics & Time-Definite Deliveries
Tech IPO Wave 2026: PhonePe, Zepto, OYO, boAt Looking To Go Public This Year
Tech IPO Wave 2026: PhonePe, Zepto, OYO, boAt Looking To Go Public This Year

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

India & Germany Sign Pact To Boost Cross-Border E-Commerce, Express Logistics & Time-Definite...

India & Germany Sign Pact To Boost Cross-Border E-Commerce, Express Logistics & Time-Definite...

Balu Forge Shares Jump 10% After Long Fall Ends, I-T Probe Closure Brings Relief To Investors

Balu Forge Shares Jump 10% After Long Fall Ends, I-T Probe Closure Brings Relief To Investors

KP Group Commits ₹4,000 Crore To Renewable Energy In Gujarat, Signs MoU For Wind-Solar Hybrid...

KP Group Commits ₹4,000 Crore To Renewable Energy In Gujarat, Signs MoU For Wind-Solar Hybrid...

Trump Tariff Shock Lifts Oil Prices, WTI Jumps To 60 Dollars/Barrel On Iran Trade Threat

Trump Tariff Shock Lifts Oil Prices, WTI Jumps To 60 Dollars/Barrel On Iran Trade Threat

Essar Future Energy To Invest ₹5,100 Crore In Large-Scale Bio-Fuel Complex In Gujarat

Essar Future Energy To Invest ₹5,100 Crore In Large-Scale Bio-Fuel Complex In Gujarat