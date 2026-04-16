GTPL Hathway Reports ₹37,466 Million FY26 Revenue Growth, Maintains Dividend Outlook

GTPL Hathway Limited reported FY26 revenue of Rs 37,466 million, marking a 7 percent annual increase, with Q4 revenue at Rs 9,344 million, up 4 percent year-on-year. |

Ahmedabad: GTPL Hathway’s latest results highlight a steady performance year, where incremental gains across cable TV and broadband helped offset competitive pressures in the digital services market.

Revenue Growth Steady

GTPL Hathway reported total revenue of Rs 37,466 million for FY26, reflecting a 7 percent rise over the previous year. Quarterly revenue for Q4 FY26 came in at Rs 9,344 million, up 4 percent year-on-year. Growth was supported by consistent demand across both its digital cable TV and broadband segments, with overall revenue expansion of Rs 2,394 million during the year.

EBITDA Margins Moderate

The company posted EBITDA of Rs 4,321 million for FY26, translating into a margin of 11.5 percent. In Q4 FY26, EBITDA stood at Rs 908 million with a margin of 9.7 percent, lower than in previous quarters. However, operating EBITDA margin remained relatively stronger at 22 percent for the full year, indicating stable operational efficiency despite margin pressures.

Broadband Drives Expansion

Broadband continued to be a key growth lever, with FY26 revenue reaching Rs 5,580 million, up 2 percent annually. Subscriber base increased to 1.06 million, adding 15,000 users year-on-year. Average revenue per user stood at Rs 465 per month, while data consumption rose 10 percent year-on-year to 436 GB per user per month, signaling deeper customer engagement and higher usage intensity.

Platform and Strategy Push

The company highlighted the launch of its ‘GTPL Infinity’ HITS platform as a major strategic milestone during the year. The platform enables nationwide distribution of nearly 800 channels and allows rapid partner onboarding within 24 hours. Management indicated that future growth will be driven by expanding broadband penetration, enhancing TV distribution capabilities, and integrating value-added services such as OTT, gaming, and bundled offerings to improve customer retention.

Subscriber Base and Dividend

Digital cable TV remained a strong base with 9.40 million active subscribers and 8.70 million paying users as of March 31, 2026. The company also recommended a dividend of Rs 2 per share for FY26, reflecting confidence in its stable cash flows and operating model amid evolving consumer preferences.

GTPL Hathway’s FY26 performance underscores a balanced growth strategy, with stable revenue expansion, improving broadband adoption, and continued investments in platform capabilities positioning it for sustained long-term growth.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company’s official media release and financial disclosure document and does not include external analysis or independent verification.