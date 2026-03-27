NXTDIGITAL Bets on Satellite & Broadband to Expand Rural Reach: Vynsley Fernandes

As India pushes ahead with rapid digital transformation, bridging the urban-rural connectivity gap remains crucial. In an exclusive interaction with Sherryl D. Suza, Consulting Editor-Business, The Free Press Journal, Vynsley Fernandes, Whole-time Director, HGS, and CEO, NXTDIGITAL Media Group, explains how the company is advancing digital inclusion. He highlights NXTDIGITAL’s shift from media distribution to a technology-driven connectivity player, with focus on satellite services, broadband expansion, AI-led personalisation, rural reach, IPTV growth, and evolving consumer demands.

NXTDIGITAL has undergone a major transformation. How do you view this evolution within the Hinduja Group’s vision?

The journey has been steady and forward-looking. We started as a cable television pioneer in 1995, but as digitisation grew, we moved into satellite connectivity through our HITS platform. This expanded our reach from about 20 cities to nearly 1,500 towns and over 4,500 pin codes. The Hinduja Group’s philosophy of “partnership for growth” has guided this journey. We have built a strong network of local entrepreneurs, or last-mile owners, who have helped scale the business. More recently, integration with Hinduja Global Solutions has added digital capabilities like AI and analytics, making us more future-ready.

How is government support helping in driving digital inclusion?

Government support has been key. Digital inclusion is now a shared priority. Our satellite services help us reach remote areas like Andaman & Nicobar, Tawang, and Kargil. We are also seeing strong state-level collaboration. Our MoU with Uttar Pradesh focuses not just on connectivity, but also on digital education, healthcare, and employment. Another initiative aims to upskill 100,000 people digitally. This shows that the focus is moving beyond infrastructure to building a complete digital ecosystem. Public-private partnerships are now more action-driven and impactful.

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How are analytics, automation, and AI improving your business?

These three are central to our operations. Analytics helps us understand customer behaviour in detail, even at micro-market levels. Automation improves efficiency by handling repetitive tasks. AI adds a layer of intelligence by enabling personalised offerings. For example, we can tailor broadband plans based on usage patterns. Together, they help us deliver better service, smarter pricing, and a more seamless customer experience.

Has innovation helped NXTDIGITAL stay ahead of the competition?

Yes, innovation has been a strong differentiator. We invested early in satellite connectivity and expanded public Wi-Fi during the pandemic. We also introduced bundled services like TV plus broadband and focused on smaller towns where demand is growing. Our approach has always been to stay ahead of trends and understand consumer needs early. Competition will evolve, but being proactive gives us an edge.

What are your key growth priorities going forward?

Infrastructure and technology remain our focus. Through Project Ganga, we aim to build 10,000 digital entrepreneurs and connect around 2 million homes. We are also focusing on micro markets for deeper engagement. At the same time, we are preparing for new segments like gaming, cybersecurity, and digital healthcare. The idea is to build scalable, future-ready solutions while ensuring sustainable growth.

What did your satellite internet and digital classroom initiatives reveal?

These initiatives showed the real impact of connectivity. In remote areas like Tawang and Pulwama, students could access quality education through digital classrooms. We have also used satellite connectivity in remote industrial setups, improving monitoring and efficiency. It proves that digital inclusion is not just about access, but about improving outcomes in education, energy, and livelihoods.

How do you see NXTDIGITAL contributing to India’s digital future?

Our focus is on digital inclusion. We aim to connect underserved regions and expand access to broadband and digital services. By empowering local entrepreneurs and building strong infrastructure, we are helping create opportunities in education, jobs, and services. Our goal is to make digital access more inclusive and impactful across India.

What changes are you seeing in consumer behaviour?

Homes are now digital hubs. Consumers expect seamless connectivity for streaming, work, and communication. They are also less tolerant of service disruptions. At the same time, they value local support, which is why our “phygital” model—digital plus physical presence—works well. Consumers want reliability, convenience, and personal connection together.

Is broadband replacing traditional television?

Consumption is shifting, not disappearing. Content is moving to platforms like IPTV and broadband. We are helping customers transition by offering broadband alongside traditional services. Younger users prefer on-demand content, but traditional viewing still has relevance, especially for live events. It is an evolution rather than a complete replacement.