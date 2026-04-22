 GST Deadline Extended To April 21 For March GSTR-3B Filing, Government Issues Notification After Technical Glitches
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GST Deadline Extended To April 21 For March GSTR-3B Filing, Government Issues Notification After Technical Glitches

The government has extended the GSTR-3B filing deadline for March to April 21 after taxpayers faced technical issues on the GST portal. The move offers relief but highlights system challenges. Experts say delayed communication added pressure on tax professionals handling last-minute filings.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Wednesday, April 22, 2026, 04:20 PM IST
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New Delhi: In a major update, the government has introduced a change related to Goods and Services Tax (GST), impacting all taxpayers. The biggest development is the extension of the deadline for filing the GSTR-3B return for the month of March.

Taxpayers can now file their GST returns and complete tax payments until April 21, instead of the earlier deadline of April 20.

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Reason Behind the Extension

The decision was taken after several taxpayers faced technical difficulties while filing their returns on April 20. Due to these issues, many were unable to complete the process on time.

To address these concerns and provide relief, the government decided to extend the deadline by one day.

Notification Issued by Authorities

A formal notification was issued on Tuesday by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC). The notification confirmed that the last date for filing the March GSTR-3B return has been extended to April 21.

This official announcement ensures that taxpayers will not face penalties due to the technical problems encountered earlier.

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What is GSTR-3B?

GSTR-3B is a monthly summary return that registered taxpayers must file. It includes details of sales, purchases, tax liability, and input tax credit.

Depending on their category, taxpayers usually file this return on the 20th, 22nd, or 24th of each month.

Expert View on the Move

According to Rajat Mohan, Managing Partner at AMRG Global, the extension has provided relief to taxpayers. However, he also pointed out that the situation highlights the need to strengthen the GSTN system.

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He added that although the notification was applied retrospectively, the delay in communication created last-minute pressure. Tax teams and professionals had to work late hours to meet deadlines, increasing stress during the filing process.

Overall, while the extension has eased immediate concerns, it has also raised questions about the reliability and efficiency of the GST filing system.

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