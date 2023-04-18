 GST applicable on services by branch for head office of the same firm, ruled AAR
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessGST applicable on services by branch for head office of the same firm, ruled AAR

GST applicable on services by branch for head office of the same firm, ruled AAR

Although firms don't need GST registration in different states where they have offices, AAR maintained that supply of services between two units of the same entity is taxable.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, April 18, 2023, 08:46 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Whether you eat at a restaurant, buy a bag of chips or pay your monthly internet bills, GST is applicable on almost everything. Yet almost six years after it was rolled out, the goods and services tax meant to simplify taxation by rolling all levies into one, is deemed too complicated by Indian traders.

As Indians continue to figure out GST and navigate different rates, authorities have ruled that services provided by a branch office for its own head office will also be taxed.

Read Also
GST amnesty scheme for non-filers 
article-image

What was the case all about?

  • In a case involving Profisolutions' registered office in Karnataka and its Chennai branch, the Authority for Advance Ruling held that 18 per cent GST is applicable.

  • Although firms don't need GST registration in different states where they have offices, AAR maintained that supply of services between two units of the same entity is taxable.

  • The firm will have to pay GST whether the two registrations are in different states or within the same state.

Read Also
Delhi GST officers unearth ₹17 crore tax evasion scam
article-image

Why pay GST for services within the firm?

  • The applicant argued that since the employees are working for the firm directly and not separately for the concerned branch, their services within the organisation won't attract GST.

  • But AAR ruled that services exchanged between two offices with separate GST registrations, even under the same PAN, are liable to the tax.

  • Apart from firms providing services struggling with the complexities of cross-charging salaries under GST, the confederation of all India traders (CAIT) also called it one of the most complicated taxation systems.

  • They urged the finance ministry to review it, and create a one nation one policy framework.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

GST applicable on services by branch for head office of the same firm, ruled AAR

GST applicable on services by branch for head office of the same firm, ruled AAR

Layoff wave: Ernst & Young to fire 3,000 employees after calling off split

Layoff wave: Ernst & Young to fire 3,000 employees after calling off split

Indigo increases market share as domestic air traffic jumps 51% in January-March quarter

Indigo increases market share as domestic air traffic jumps 51% in January-March quarter

Bournvita's claims questioned by scientist after Cadbury silences influencer

Bournvita's claims questioned by scientist after Cadbury silences influencer

Change timings to protect workers from heatwave, government tells employers

Change timings to protect workers from heatwave, government tells employers