Groww Attracts ₹1,905 Crore Institutional Buying |

Mumbai: Online investment platform Groww witnessed a major institutional transaction as domestic and global investors, including Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund and BlackRock, acquired shares worth ₹1,905 crore through block deals on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

According to NSE block deal data, investors collectively purchased 8.70 crore shares, representing a 1.38% stake in Groww's parent company, Billionbrains Garage Ventures, at an average price of ₹219 per share on Tuesday.

Kotak MF Leads Buying

Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund emerged as the largest buyer, acquiring 2.05 crore shares worth ₹448.95 crore. The transaction increased its holding in Groww to 2.21% from 1.89%.

BlackRock followed, purchasing more than 1.34 crore shares for approximately ₹294.55 crore. Other domestic buyers included Tata Mutual Fund, National Pension System Trust and HDFC Life Insurance.

Global Investors Join Deal

Several international institutions also participated, including Societe Generale, BNP Paribas, Fidelity Investments, UBS and Morgan Stanley. RBC Global Asset Management, Redwheel, Rest Super and Norway's Government Pension Fund Global were among the other buyers.

Ribbit Capital Reduces Stake

US-based venture capital firm Ribbit Capital sold 8.70 crore shares through two affiliates at ₹219 apiece. Following the transaction, its combined shareholding declined to 6.91% from 8.29%. Earlier in May, Ribbit Capital had sold over 14.21 crore shares worth ₹2,567 crore.

Groww Shares Rise Despite Weak Market

Groww shares traded nearly 2% higher at ₹231.30 on the NSE on Wednesday, outperforming benchmark indices that were trading in negative territory.

The block deal highlights institutional interest in the Bengaluru-based investment platform, although the transaction involved existing shares rather than fresh capital raised by the company.

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