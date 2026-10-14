Groww Parent’s Profit Jumps 54% To ₹725 Crore, Wealth AUM Crosses ₹10,000 Crore

Groww |

New Delhi: Billionbrains Garage Ventures, the parent company of stockbroking platform Groww, reported a 54 per cent year-on-year increase in profit after tax to ₹725 crore for the September quarter of FY27.

The company had recorded profit after tax of ₹471.34 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Total income increased 44 per cent to ₹1,540.54 crore during July–September, compared with ₹1,071 crore a year earlier, according to its stock exchange filing.

Profit grew faster than total income, with contributions rising across several products and business segments.

Read Also Groww Parent Billionbrains Garage Ventures Reports ₹13.84 Crore Net Profit

MTF and Commodity Derivatives Contribute

Groww reported increased contributions from products, including its margin trading facility and commodity derivatives business.

The performance indicated that income growth was supported by multiple offerings rather than a product category.

However, equity derivatives contributed a smaller share of total income than a year earlier. The company attributed this change to market adjustments following the introduction of the Closing Auction System.

The disclosure concerns equity derivatives’ contribution to total income and does not specify the change in income from that product.

Company Expects Derivatives Recovery

Groww said it expected the equity derivatives contribution to recover once recommendations in SEBI’s consultation paper take effect.

That assessment represents the company’s outlook, with the anticipated recovery dependent on the implementation of the proposed changes.

The update therefore combined strong financial growth with a more cautious picture in one part of its trading business.

Wealth and AMC Assets Expand

The company continued expanding its newer businesses. Assets under management in its wealth business exceeded ₹10,000 crore at the end of September.

Its asset management company reported AUM of ₹7,179 crore, compared with ₹2,928 crore previously. The supplied disclosure did not identify the comparison period for that figure.

Billionbrains Garage Ventures shares traded 0.77 per cent higher at ₹195.30 on the BSE during afternoon trading.

The quoted share price was an intraday reading rather than the closing price.