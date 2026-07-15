 Groww Parent Billionbrains Garage Ventures Reports ₹13.84 Crore Net Profit
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessGroww Parent Billionbrains Garage Ventures Reports ₹13.84 Crore Net Profit

Groww Parent Billionbrains Garage Ventures Reports ₹13.84 Crore Net Profit

Billionbrains Garage Ventures Limited announced its Q1 FY27 financial results on Wednesday, reporting a consolidated net profit of ₹13.84 crore. The company's consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter stood at ₹585.34 crore

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, July 15, 2026, 12:49 PM IST
Groww Parent Billionbrains Garage Ventures Reports ₹13.84 Crore Net Profit

Mumbai: Billionbrains Garage Ventures Limited (formerly Billionbrains Garage Ventures Private Limited) reported a consolidated net profit of ₹13.84 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026.

Consolidated revenue from operations for the first quarter of the financial year 2026-27 was ₹585.34 crore, the company announced on Wednesday.

Read Also
Zerodha, Groww, Angel One, Upstox Get Nod For US Stock Investing Via GIFT City
Zerodha, Groww, Angel One, Upstox Get Nod For US Stock Investing Via GIFT City

Share Capital Reclassification

The company's Board approved the reclassification of its Authorised Share Capital. The capital will now be divided into 2500 crore Equity Shares of ₹2 each, maintaining the total Authorised Share Capital at ₹5000 crore.

Internal Auditor Appointment

M/s. Ernst & Young LLP has been appointed as the Internal Auditor for Billionbrains Garage Ventures Limited for the financial year 2026-27. This appointment follows a recommendation from the Audit Committee and replaces the previous internal auditor whose term concluded.

Read Also
Groww Share Price At ₹213.31, Up 8.77% Today; Hits ₹216.25 High After 122% Jump In Q4 PAT To...
Groww Share Price At ₹213.31, Up 8.77% Today; Hits ₹216.25 High After 122% Jump In Q4 PAT To...

Board Meeting Details

The Board of Directors meeting commenced at 10:30 a.m. (IST) and concluded at 11:15 a.m. (IST) on 15 July 2026. The financial results and other resolutions were approved during this meeting.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.

Follow us on
Add FPJ As a
Trusted Source