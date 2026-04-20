Groww Parent Billionbrains Profit Jumps 122% To ₹686 Crore In Q4 FY26, Revenue Surges 88% YoY

Billionbrains Garage Ventures, which operates the Groww platform, reported a 25 percent sequential rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 686 crore in Q4 FY26. |

Mumbai: Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd, which operates the Groww platform, reported a 25 percent sequential rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 686 crore in Q4 FY26, while revenue from operations climbed to Rs 1,505 crore. Compared to Rs 547 crore profit in Q3 and Rs 309 crore in Q4 FY25, the company’s quarterly trajectory reflects strong momentum backed by sharp revenue expansion and controlled cost growth.

Strong quarterly performance

The company posted robust year-on-year growth, with revenue rising from Rs 801 crore in Q4 FY25 to Rs 1,505 crore in Q4 FY26. Sequentially, revenue increased from Rs 1,216 crore in Q3 FY26, indicating sustained demand momentum. Net profit also more than doubled YoY from Rs 309 crore, while improving steadily from Rs 547 crore in the previous quarter. Profit before tax stood at Rs 936 crore in Q4, up significantly from Rs 414 crore a year ago.

Sequential growth builds

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, total income rose to Rs 1,535 crore from Rs 1,261 crore, while total expenses increased at a slower pace to Rs 599 crore from Rs 516 crore. This expansion in operating leverage supported margin improvement during the quarter. Employee costs rose moderately, while other expenses increased in line with business expansion. The gap between income growth and expense growth contributed to a 26 percent sequential rise in profit before tax.

Earnings and operational trends

Earnings per share (basic) improved to Rs 1.11 in Q4 FY26 from Rs 0.89 in Q3 and Rs 0.57 in the year-ago period, reflecting strong profitability growth. The company continued to scale its financial services platform, with higher revenues driving overall earnings expansion. No exceptional items were reported during the quarter, and tax expenses rose in line with profit growth.

Full-year performance

For FY26, revenue from operations stood at Rs 4,644.6 crore compared to Rs 3,901.7 crore in FY25, while net profit rose to Rs 2,083 crore from Rs 1,824 crore. Total income for the year reached Rs 4,815.9 crore, with profit before tax at Rs 2,821 crore. The annual performance reflects sustained growth across quarters, supported by increased scale and operational efficiency.

Disclaimer: This is a summary of audited financial results and not investment advice.