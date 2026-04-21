Groww Share Price At ₹213.31, Up 8.77% Today; Hits ₹216.25 High After 122% Jump In Q4 PAT To ₹686 Crore

Stock Jumps on Strong Earnings |

Groww Share Price: Shares of Billionbrains Garage Ventures (Groww) surged sharply on April 21, rising 8.77 percent to Rs 213.31. The stock also touched an intraday high of Rs 216.25, reflecting strong buying interest after the company reported solid quarterly results.

The rally was driven by better-than-expected earnings and strong growth in key business areas.

Profit More Than Doubles

Groww reported a 122 percent jump in net profit for the March quarter. Profit rose to Rs 686.35 crore, compared to Rs 309.08 crore in the same period last year.

This sharp rise in profit was mainly supported by strong revenue growth and higher trading activity on the platform.

Revenue and User Growth

Revenue from core operations increased by 87 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,505 crore. The company also saw strong growth in its user base.

Total transacting users rose 25 percent to 21.6 million, while active users reached 16.7 million. This shows strong demand for its platform.

Business Expansion Driving Growth

Groww said new products like Margin Trading Facility (MTF) and commodities trading are gaining traction.

The share of equity derivatives in total revenue increased slightly to 54.6 percent. The company is focusing on expanding its product offerings to drive long-term growth.

What Analysts Say?

Analysts believe Groww is benefiting from high market activity and rising trading volumes.

Experts highlight that the company is gaining market share and improving efficiency. Strong operating leverage and cost control are expected to support margins going forward.

Stock Performance Trend

Groww shares have performed strongly in recent months. The stock has gained about 38.5 percent so far in 2026 and around 33 percent in the past one month.

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It has also risen nearly 10 percent in the last five trading sessions, showing strong momentum.

The company’s growth outlook remains positive, supported by increasing participation in equity markets and expansion into new products.

With strong earnings, rising users, and improving margins, Groww continues to attract investor interest and remains a key player in the online broking space.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice. Stock market investments are subject to risks. Investors should consult financial advisors before making any investment decisions.