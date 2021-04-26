Grow your savings with assured returns up to 7.25% with a Bajaj Finance FD

Read on to know more about the benefits of investing with this scheme.

Easy investment process

You might turn down even a lucrative investment option just because it involves a lot of paperwork and a complex process. However, with the Bajaj Finance online FD, you get the benefit of a contactless online process and an easy online verification procedure for new customers. The details of existing customers appear, as soon as they verify their mobile number online.

Also, an additional rate benefit of 0.10% is offered to non-senior citizens, investing online through the Bajaj Finserv website. Thus, you can grow your savings further, with this mode of investment.

Higher growth of savings for senior citizens

For senior citizens looking to grow their savings, there is an additional rate benefit of 0.25% on their savings, irrespective of their chosen mode of investment. The FD interest rates calculator integrated on the website will provide accurate estimation of returns. This fixed deposit calculator will reflect the returns of both FD types i.e. cumulative and non-cumulative FDs for the same amount and tenor simultaneously to assist while you are pondering over the better investment alternative.