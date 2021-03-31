What makes Bajaj Finance FD better than other investment avenues?

As a traditional savings option, fixed deposit is one of the safest investment options for you to grow your savings. Among different options available in the market, Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit is one of the most preferred. Read on to know what makes Bajaj Finance FD a better option than other investment options available.

Highest safety of deposit

Investing in market-linked instruments during times of market volatilities can come with risks of declining portfolio value, lower returns and principal depreciation. Thus, to protect your savings from market risks, consider investing in a fixed deposit, so your returns are not affected by market fluctuations or changing economic dynamics.

During these uncertain times, it is necessary to look for investments that guarantee security. Bajaj Finance FD is accredited with the highest safety ratings of FAAA (stable) by CRISIL and MAAA (stable) by ICRA, which indicates highest safety of your deposit.

Additionally, with a deposit book of more than Rs. 24,000 crore, Bajaj Finance upholds the trust of more than 2,50,000 happy FD customers.

Attractive FD interest rates

At a time where retain inflation is reaching 5%, average interest rates offered on FD range from 3-5%, which is very low. During these challenging times, Bajaj Finance offers attractive FD rates up to 7% to individuals below 60 investing via offline mediums.

Here’s a look at these latest fixed deposit rates for non-senior citizens investing offline.