Green Light At The End Of Red Tunnel: Indian Indices End Week On A Positive Note

While all major Asian indices ended the day in deep red, Indian indices stood out, as the outlier. The stock markets ended Friday on a positive note as both the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty closed in the Green.

The 30-share BSE Sensex closed at 73,088.33, marking a gain of 599.34 points. Similarly, the NSE Nifty ended at 22,149.80, up by 153.95 points.

Moreover, Nifty Bank gained 544.70 points to settle at 47,129.70.

Major Gainer and Losers - BSE and NSE

From the Sensex pack, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance and ITC were among the major gainers whereas Nestle, HCL and L&T were among the major laggards.

From the Nifty pack, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank were the top gainers. PNB, AU Bank and Kotak Bank were among the losers.

Markets on Friday Morning

The Indian markets opened in Red on Friday, with Sensex at 71,999.65, down by 489.34 points, and Nifty at 21,832.60, down by 163.25 points.

Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading low at 46,671.40 also down by 398.05 points.

From the Sensex pack, Bharti Airtel and Mahindra and Mahindra were among the major gainers in the morning session whereas, Infosys, Axis Bank and L&T were among the laggards.

The Indian rupee opened at 83.56 against the dollar, losing 0.03 per cent of its value.

Asian Markets

In the Asian markets, major indices ended Friday's trade in Red. Japan's Nikkei ended the day's trade on a negative note at 37,068.35, losing a mammoth 2.66 per cent. Meanwhile, Hong Kong's Hang Seng ended on 16,224.14, sinking 0.99 per cent. Meanwhile, South Korean KOSPI also ended in red, losing 1.63 per cent to reach 2,591.86.