Markets Emerges From Red Sea: Indices Bounce Back, Open In Green

The Indian markets opened in Green on Thursday, with Sensex at 73,205.93, up by 262.25 points, and Nifty at 22,243.20, up by 95.30 points.

Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading high at 47,777.00 also up by 292.20 points.

From the Sensex pack, Powergrid, Tata Steel and Tata Motors were among the major gainers in the morning session whereas, HCL, Nestle and Axis Bank were among the laggards.

The Indian rupee opened at 83.51 against the dollar, losing 0.06 per cent of its value.

Markets on Tuesday

The markets were closed on Wednesday, 17 April, the stock markets ended Tuesday on a lower note as both the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty closed in the red.

The 30-share BSE Sensex closed the day at 72,943.68, down by 456.10 points or 0.62 per cent. Similarly, the NSE Nifty ended negatively at 22,147.90, down by 124.60 points or 0.56 per cent.

Moreover, the Nifty Bank shed 178.40 points or 0.37 per cent to settle at 47,594.85.

Major Gainers and Losers - BSE & NSE

From the Sensex pack, Titan, Hindustan Unilever, HDFC Bank, Maruti, and Reliance emerged as the major gainers, while Infosys, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Wipro, and Tech Mahindra suffered losses.

Indian Stock Market Continues Decline Amid Global Uncertainties; Here Are Some Key Factors Behind Recent Downturn

In the Nifty pack, Eicher Motor, Titan, Divis Lab, ONGC, and Hindustan Unilever led the gains, while Infosys, IndusInd Bank, LTIM, Bajaj Finserv and Wipro were among the laggards.

Energy and International Markets

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) decreased by USD 2.58 to USD 82.78 a barrel at 0802 IST. Brent crude prices rose by USD 0.17 to USD 87.46 a barrel at 0802 IST.

On Wednesday both S&P 500 and Nasdaq saw a collective slump in their numbers, meanwhile, Dow Jones Industrial Average saw also declined.

The S&P 500 closed at 5,022.21 losing 29.29 points or 0.58 per cent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended at 37,753.31 gaining 45.66 points or 0.12 per cent.

Additionally, the Nasdaq Composite saw a decline of 181.88 points or 1.15 per cent to reach 15,683.37.

The Asian indices started in Green, while Japan's Nikkei 225 index gained 0.24 per cent to reach 38,053.39, at the opening of the day's trade, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index rose 0.95 per cent to surge to 16,406.88 points. South Korea’s KOSPI also observed a jump, as it increased by 1.74 per cent to reach 2,629.08.