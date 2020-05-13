Great news for taxpayers: Due date for all income-tax return for FY20 extended to November 30

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday announced that the due date for all income-tax returns for FY 2019-20 will be extended till the end of November. This had earlier been extended till July 31 in light of the novel coronavirus outbreak and consequent lockdown.
The tax audit date has been extended from 30th September 2020 to 31st October 2020.
"All pending refunds to charitable trusts and non-corporate businesses and professions including proprietorship, partnership, LLP and Co-operatives shall be issued immediately," Sitharaman added.
Sitharaman also said that the date of assessments getting barred on 30th September will now be extended till 31st December.
"Those getting barred on 31st March, 2021 will be extended to 30th September, 2021," the Ministry announced.
Additionally, the period of the Vivad se Vishwas Scheme for making payment without additional amount will be extended to 31st December, 2020.
