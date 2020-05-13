From Rs 3 lakh crore in collateral-free loans to Rs 50,000 crore equity infusion: All you need to know about MSME package announced by Nirmala Sitharaman

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a special ecocomic package to support those affected by the novel coronavirus outbreak and the consequent lockdown. The tranche of reforms and measures that was announced on Tuesday included several initiatives to support Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

What is the Definition of an MSME?

The investment limit that defined an MSME is being changed upwards, the Finance Minister said on Wednesday. Additonal criteria to define MSMEs based on turnover is being brought in. "Earlier, it was only investment size," she said.

"Manufacturing MSME, or service MSME shall all be defined similarly," she said.

What are the benefits being given to MSMEs?

According to the Finance Ministry, the booster measures for the sector include:

1. Rs 3 lakh crore collateral free automatic loans for businesses, including MSMEs.

An emergency credit line is being extended to Businesses/MSMEs from Banks and NBFCs up to 20% of entire outstanding credit as on 29.2.2020. According to the Finance Ministry, borrowers with up to Rs. 25 crore outstanding and Rs. 100 crore turnover are eligible for the same.

"Loans to have 4 year tenor with moratorium of 12 months on Principal repayment. Interest to be capped,' the Ministry said.

It also announced a 100% credit guarantee cover to Banks and NBFCs on principal and interest, and said that the scheme can be availed till 31st October 2020. There is no guarantee fee and no fresh collateral needed.