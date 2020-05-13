Nirmala Sitharaman announces reduction of EPF contribution from 12% to 10%

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a special ecocomic package to support those affected by the novel coronavirus outbreak and the consequent lockdown.

"He laid out a comprehensive vision, after wide and deep consultation with several sections of our society," Sitharaman said, adding that the main aim of the Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan was to spur growth and build a "very self-reliant India".

Nirmala Sitharaman while addressing the plight of employees announces Rs. 2500 crore EPF Support for business and workers for 3 more months.