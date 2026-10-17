GPT Infraprojects Wins ₹134.11 Crore Railway Signalling Contract Through WOS

GPT Infraprojects |

Mumbai: GPT Infraprojects Limited announced on 17 October 2026 that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Alcon Builders and Engineers Private Limited, has been awarded a contract valued at ₹134.11 crore.

Contract Details

The contract is for signalling works for Railways and was granted by CSTE, Western Railway, Ratlam Division. It encompasses the survey, design, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of 4-Aspect Automatic Block Signalling systems.

Project Scope

The project includes the implementation of EI and Dual Multi Section Digital Axle Counters at auto huts and other associated works. It also involves alterations in Electronic Interlocking at stations on the Double line (RE) Section between Nagda-Ujjain-Tajpur, Phanda - Sant Hirdaram Nagar, Ujjain - Karchha, and Mangliyagaon - Indoresection of Ratlam division Western Railway.

Execution Timeline

GPT Infraprojects expects to complete the order within 548 days from the appointed date. The total value of the contract includes GST, with the base value excluding GST being ₹113.65 crore.

Order Book

Following this win, GPT Infraprojects' net outstanding order book now stands at ₹5,651 crore. The company reported a total order inflow for Fiscal 2027 of ₹1,478 crore.

Read Also MoSR V. Somanna Reviews Railway Projects at Shivamogga

Company Overview

GPT Infraprojects, incorporated in 1980, operates in Infrastructure and Sleeper segments. It specialises in civil and infrastructure projects, including large bridges, ROBs for Railways and Roads, and signalling works for Railways. The company's shares are listed on the National Stock Exchange of India Limited and BSE Limited.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.