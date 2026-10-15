Viral VIDEO: Paan Vendor Prepares 25 Paans With 'Shop-Style' Set Up On Mumbai-Chhattisgarh Train's 3AC Berth, Sparks Hygiene Debate | X

A paan vendor preparing a large batch of paans on a train berth has triggered a debate on social media, with viewers questioning the hygiene of preparing and selling food inside an air-conditioned railway coach.

The video, reportedly recorded during a journey from Mumbai to Chhattisgarh, shows the vendor seated on a lower berth in a 3AC coach, busy preparing paans for passengers. The unusual scene has caught the internet's attention, prompting discussions about cleanliness and food safety during train travel.

Viral Video Shows Vendor Making Paans Inside 3AC Coach

Shared on X by the account @indiain24hr, the clip captures the vendor working with a cloth spread across the berth as he prepares the paans. Several passengers can be seen observing him as he continues assembling the orders during the journey.

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According to the passenger who filmed the incident, the vendor had received an order for approximately 20 to 25 paans and was preparing them to sell to fellow travellers.

The video has since drawn attention to the unconventional setting in which the paans were being made, turning an otherwise ordinary train journey into a widely discussed social media moment.

Hygiene Concerns Take Centre Stage

While the vendor appeared focused on completing the order, social media users raised questions about the cleanliness of the berth and the suitability of preparing food in a shared passenger space.

The discussion also brought attention to the challenges of maintaining hygiene when food is handled in areas primarily meant for passengers to sit, rest or sleep. An air-conditioned coach, where travellers share limited space, further intensified the debate over the appropriateness of such activities.

However, the video alone does not establish whether the paans were contaminated or whether any passenger fell ill following the incident.

Indian Railways Yet To Respond

The incident has also prompted questions about the sale of food items by unauthorised vendors inside train coaches. Indian Railways has not issued a response to the viral video or addressed the concerns raised by social media users at the time of writing.

The clip has once again highlighted the importance of hygiene and the enforcement of rules governing onboard vending, particularly in reserved coaches where passengers expect a clean and comfortable travel environment.

Whether any action will be taken over the incident remains unclear.