'Salute To Such Bravery': Disabled Nainital Woman Traps Leopard Inside House After It Chases Pet Dog Into Room |

A woman in Uttarakhand’s Nainital district showed remarkable presence of mind after a leopard entered her house while chasing a pet dog and became trapped inside a room. The incident occurred in Talli Sethi village in the Betalghat block late on Sunday night, when the woman, identified as Jayanti Devi, was alone at home.

Despite being physically disabled, Devi managed to shut the door of the room where the leopard was spotted, preventing the animal from roaming freely inside the house. She subsequently raised an alarm, alerting nearby villagers and prompting them to contact the forest department.

Leopard Follows Pet Dog Into House

According to a report by Devbhoomi Darshan, the incident took place between 2 am and 3 am. The leopard reportedly chased a pet dog into the house, following the animal inside as it attempted to escape.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Devi noticed the wild animal lying in an adjoining room. Faced with an unexpected and potentially dangerous situation, she avoided approaching the leopard and instead closed the door to contain it.

She then called for help, drawing the attention of residents in the neighbourhood. Villagers gathered outside the house and informed forest officials about the animal’s presence.

Her quick thinking helped prevent the leopard from moving into other parts of the house while the rescue team was on its way.

Forest Officials Tranquilise Leopard

Following the alert, a team from the forest department arrived at the location to rescue the animal. According to Navin Samachar, the operation was led by forest ranger Manoj Bhagat.

The officials tranquilised the leopard and safely brought it out of the house. It was subsequently taken to a rescue centre, the report said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The operation brought relief to residents who had gathered following the discovery. However, further details about the leopard’s condition after the rescue were not immediately available.

The incident has once again drawn attention to concerns over leopard movement near residential areas in the Betalghat region. Residents of nearby villages, including Basgaon, Saungaon and Simalkha, have reportedly raised concerns about leopard activity and attacks on domestic animals.