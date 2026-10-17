₹1 Crore Bribe Allegation, Fake FDs! MP Excise Department Prepares FIR Against Suspended Officer Deepam Raichura In Liquor Contract Row | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The excise department will get an FIR registered against its suspended officer Deepam Raichura.

A person, Mohit Gogia, already in police custody, informed the cops that Raichura had taken a bribe of Rs 1 crore.

Gogia also told the police that, against the bribe, he had taken the contract of two liquor outlets by submitting a fake FDR. Raichura knew about this forgery.

When the officials of the excise department examined the FDs, they came to know that both were fake, which justified Gogia's claim.

Now, the department enquires whether Raichura knew whether Gogia had used fake FDRs or not.

Once the department verifies the fact, the process for registering an FIR against him will begin.

According to sources, Raichura committed irregularities in giving a liquor contract to Gogia.

Regularities in this case came to light in the files given to the liquor outlets. The department will include the evidence in the inquiry into his suspension.

Raichura remained posted as OSD to the Deputy Chief Minister, Jagdish Devda.

The inquiry against Raichura may blow the lid off the irregularities committed by him.