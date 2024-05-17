'GPT-4o Would Not Have Happened Without You': OpenAI Boss Sam Altman Lauds Indian Research Scientist Prafulla Dhariwal

FPJ Library

The Indian contribution to the world of STEM is unmatched, especially given the circumstances under which many of the professionals mend their skills and ways to practice their trade. And their involvement in the tech wave, specifically through American-tech giants.

Altman Lauds Dhariwal

Sam Altman, the boss of AI-based company OpenAI, took to his personal X (formerly Twitter) to express his gratitude and laud one of his employees, who happens to be an Indian.

GPT-4o would not have happened without the vision, talent, conviction, and determination of @prafdhar over a long period of time. that (along with the work of many others) led to what i hope will turn out to be a revolution in how we use computers. https://t.co/f3TdQT03b0 — Sam Altman (@sama) May 15, 2024

Altman showered Prafulla Dhariwal with copious amounts of praise for his contribution to the company (OpenAI) newest venture, GPT-4o.

Dhariwal learned from the best, as he attained his bachelor's from the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). Graduating in computer science and mathematics. |

Prafulla Dhariwal is a research scientist based out of San Francisco who works at OpenAI, and he heads the Omni Project of OpenAI.

Quoting Dhariwal's post, Altman said, "GPT-4o would not have happened without the vision, talent, conviction, and determination of @prafdhar over a long period of time. that (along with the work of many others) led to what i hope will turn out to be a revolution in how we use computers."

Dhariwal's own post spoke of his profusely profound passion for his profession, as he spoke of omini, he said, "GPT-4o (o for “omni”) is the first model to come out of the omni team, OpenAI’s first natively fully multimodal model. This launch was a huge org-wide effort, but I’d like to give a shout out to a few of my awesome team members who made this magical model even possible!"

GPT-4o (o for “omni”) is the first model to come out of the omni team, OpenAI’s first natively fully multimodal model. This launch was a huge org-wide effort, but I’d like to give a shout out to a few of my awesome team members who made this magical model even possible! — Prafulla Dhariwal (@prafdhar) May 15, 2024

Who Is Prafulla Dhariwal?

Prafulla Dhariwal, the head of Omni, and his background and record are arguably stellar. Dhariwal has been a part of OpenAI since 2016. Before, he worked with different entities, including American social media giant, Pinterest, as a software engineer.

Apart from his contributions at the university in various capacities, Dhariwal further strengthened his portfolio with accolades from around the globe, including a Gold medal at the International Mathematical Olympiad and the International Physics Olympiad.

In addition, he also garnered laurels from India as well, apart from cracking the highly competitive ITJEE exam with an All India Ranking of 165 in 2013. He was also presented with the National Talent Search Scholarship in 2009.