Govt Starts 8th Pay Commission Review, Salaries & Arrears Likely From Jan 2026 After 18-Month Process

The government has started the 8th Pay Commission process, inviting suggestions till April 30, 2026. |

New Delhi: The government has started the process for the 8th Central Pay Commission, which will revise salaries, allowances, and pensions of central government employees and retirees.

The Ministry of Finance is collecting suggestions from employees, pensioners, staff unions, ministries, state governments, and even individuals. This is being done through an online consultation process to make the final report more inclusive.

Online Feedback Open Till April 30

A detailed questionnaire has been uploaded on the MyGov portal. All stakeholders can submit their views online.

The last date to send suggestions is April 30, 2026. These inputs will play an important role in shaping the commission’s final recommendations.

18-Month Timeline for Report

The 8th Pay Commission was set up in November 2025. It has been given 18 months to prepare and submit its report.

This means the recommendations on salaries, allowances, and pensions will take time before they are finalised and approved by the government.

What Changes Are Expected?

The commission will review the current pay structure. This includes minimum basic pay, fitment factor, allowances, and pension system.

Under the 7th Pay Commission, implemented in 2016, the minimum salary was Rs 18,000 per month, while the maximum basic pay was Rs 2.5 lakh per month. The new commission may revise these figures based on current economic conditions.

Implementation From January 2026

The 8th Pay Commission is expected to come into effect from January 1, 2026.

Even if the government takes time to implement the new salaries, employees are likely to receive arrears from this date. This is because it marks the end of the 7th Pay Commission period.

Impact on Employees and Pensioners

This revision is important for lakhs of government employees and pensioners. A salary increase can improve spending power and overall financial stability.

However, the final impact on salaries will only be clear after the government reviews and approves the commission’s recommendations.