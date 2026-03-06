8th Pay Commission Seeks Stakeholder Inputs, Memorandums Invited Online Until April 30, Salary & Pension Revision Timeline Remains Uncertain

The 8th Central Pay Commission has invited online representations from employees, pensioners, and organisations until April 30, 2026. |

New Delhi: The Eighth Central Pay Commission has invited suggestions and representations from stakeholders, with submissions open until April 30, 2026. According to an official statement, associations and unions of serving employees and pensioners, institutions, and individual stakeholders can submit their memorandums through a structured online format.

The format has been made available on the Commission’s official website as well as on the MyGov portal. The Finance Ministry clarified that all submissions must be made through these online platforms.

Online Portal for Submissions

The government has asked stakeholders to use only the online system for sending their views and proposals. Paper copies, emails, or PDF documents sent outside the portal may not be considered by the Commission.

The structured format is designed to collect detailed suggestions on salary structures, allowances, pensions, and other service-related matters. This step is part of the consultation process before the Commission prepares its final recommendations.

Over 1.1 Crore Employees Await Decision

More than 1.1 crore central government employees and pensioners are closely watching developments related to the 8th Pay Commission. Many are expecting updates on possible salary and pension revisions.

However, a quick rollout of the revised pay structure in FY27 appears unlikely at this stage.

Report Timeline and Implementation

The Commission has been given an 18-month period to submit its report. This means the final recommendations could be submitted by May 2027.

Because of this timeline, the implementation of revised salaries and pensions during FY27 may not be possible. However, reports suggest the Commission could speed up consultations and submit its report earlier than the deadline.

Dearness Allowance Reset After Pay Revision

Traditionally, when a new Pay Commission’s recommendations are implemented, the existing Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) are reset to zero and then gradually restored.

After the latest revision in October, DA and DR currently stand at 58 per cent.

Fiscal Impact Could Be Higher

The implementation of the 7th Pay Commission had a fiscal impact of about Rs 1.02 lakh crore for the government. However, the impact of the 8th Pay Commission could be significantly higher.

Estimates suggest the total cost may range between Rs 2.4 lakh crore and Rs 3.2 lakh crore due to the larger number of employees and pensioners covered under the system.