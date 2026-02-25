8th Pay Commission: Employee Unions To Meet Today To Demand 3.25 Fitment Factor, Five Guaranteed Promotions

Associations of Central government employees and pensioners are planning to raise their demands before the government as it plans to implement the recommendations of the 8th Pay Commission.

Among the various demands of the associations, the major ones include a fitment factor of 3.25, improved annual increment, and raising leave encashment from 300 to 400 at the time of retirement.

The fitment factor is a multiplier used to calculate the revised basic salary of a government employee or a pensioner. For example, if the fitment factor is 2x, then an employee’s revised basic salary will be three times the earlier amount.

However, according to reports, the fitment factor may be between 1.83 and 2.46.

The employee associations will attend the National Council (Staff Side), Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM) meeting in New Delhi on Wednesday.

To present the demands before the government, all the organisations will prepare a common memorandum during the drafting committee meeting today.

After the draft is prepared, the committee, headed by Shiva Gopal Mishra, will hand over the memorandum to the chairperson of the 8th Pay Commission, Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai.

According to a report by The Economic Times, the Central Government Employees’ Confederation will propose a fitment factor of 3.2, a biannual increment or 7 percent annual increment from the current rate of 3 percent, an increase in leave encashment at retirement from 300 to 400, an increase in fixed medical allowance from Rs 1,000 to Rs 20,000 per month for places without a CGHS hospital, and providing Leave Travel Concession (LTC) in the form of cash.

Similarly, the All India Defence Employees' Federation will propose suggestions such as an additional 10 percent element for meeting technical needs like internet connection, five guaranteed promotions on a timescale basis over a span of 30 years, restoring the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) in place of the National Pension System (NPS) and Unified Pension Scheme (UPS).