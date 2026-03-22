8th Pay Commission Update, Proposed 3.0–3.25 Fitment Factor May Double Salaries & Deliver Arrears Of Up To ₹15 Lakh

The 8th Pay Commission may significantly increase salaries based on the fitment factor, which unions want at 3.0–3.25. |

New Delhi: The fitment factor is the key number used to increase basic salary under a Pay Commission. In the 7th Pay Commission, it was set at 2.57, which led to a big jump in salaries.

For the upcoming 8th Pay Commission, employee unions are demanding a higher fitment factor of 3.0 to 3.25. They say this is needed because inflation and living costs have increased a lot in the last 10 years. A higher fitment factor means a bigger rise in basic pay, pensions, and overall income.

Salary Impact Across Levels

Employees in lower and middle pay levels are likely to benefit the most. For example, a Level 1 employee with a basic salary of ₹18,000 could see it rise to around ₹36,000 to ₹46,260, depending on the multiplier.

Similarly, a Level 6 employee earning ₹35,400 may see their salary increase to ₹70,800–₹90,978. A Level 8 employee with ₹47,600 basic pay could see it cross ₹1.2 lakh at 2.57 and even higher if a 3.0+ factor is approved.

Overall, monthly salary increases could range from ₹18,000 to over ₹74,000.

Arrears Could Be a Big Benefit

Arrears are expected to be one of the biggest financial gains. Since the new pay structure may be implemented from January 1, 2026, employees could get arrears for 18–24 months.

Estimated arrears could range from about ₹3.6 lakh for lower-level employees to ₹14–15 lakh for higher-level employees. This could provide a large lump-sum benefit.

What Employee Unions Want?

Major unions like the Federation of National Postal Organisations and the All India Defence Employees Federation are asking for a higher fitment factor.

They also want changes in how family expenses are calculated and a real increase in take-home salary. The National Council Joint Consultative Machinery is preparing a detailed proposal.

Timeline Still Uncertain

The government is still discussing the proposals, and final approval may take more than a year. Until then, all salary and arrears figures are only estimates.

However, it is clear that the 8th Pay Commission could bring a major salary increase, depending on the final fitment factor decided.