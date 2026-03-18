8th Pay Commission Extends Deadline To March 31, Submit 18-Point Questionnaire On Pay, Pension & Allowances

Deadline Extended for Responses. |

New Delhi: The 8th Pay Commission has extended the last date to submit responses to its 18-point questionnaire. The new deadline is now March 31, 2026, instead of the earlier date of March 16.

The questionnaire is available on the official website and aims to collect feedback on key issues such as salary, pension, allowances, and working conditions.

Who Can Submit Responses?

The commission has invited suggestions from a wide range of people. This includes central government employees, pensioners, ministries, departments, unions, and associations.

It is also open to judicial officers, regulatory body members, researchers, academicians, and even individuals. This broad participation will help the commission understand different needs and concerns.

What the Questionnaire Covers?

The 18 questions focus on improving the current pay structure and benefits. The commission wants to review and suggest changes in pay scales, allowances, and other facilities, keeping in mind modern requirements and fairness across departments.

Composition of the Commission

The 8th Pay Commission is led by:

- Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai (Chairperson)

- Prof. Pulak Ghosh (Part-time Member)

- Pankaj Jain (Member Secretary)

This team is responsible for studying inputs and preparing recommendations.

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Current Status of the Commission

The commission has already started its work after setting up its office in the national capital last month. It began functioning after the government announced its Terms of Reference (ToR) in November 2025.

The panel has been given 18 months to submit its final report. However, the exact timeline for implementing its recommendations is still unclear.

Scope of Recommendations

The commission will study and suggest changes for a wide range of employees. These include:

- Central government employees

- Defence personnel

- All India Services officers

- Union Territory staff

- Judicial officers and court employees

- Regulatory body members

The aim is to create a more balanced and updated pay system that meets current needs.

Why This Matters?

The Pay Commission plays an important role in deciding salaries and benefits for government employees. The feedback collected through this questionnaire will help shape future pay structures and improve employee welfare.