Govt Releases ₹17,744 Cr For MGNREGA Wages, New Wage Rates Soon As 4.95 Cr Rural Homes & 12,100 Km Roads Planned

The government has released Rs 17,744 crore under MGNREGA to ensure timely wage payments and support rural demand. |

New Delhi: The government has released Rs 17,744 crore as the first instalment for wage payments under the MGNREGA scheme. This step is aimed at ensuring that workers receive their wages on time and that there is enough liquidity in the system.

The Ministry of Rural Development said that there has been no unusual rise in demand for work so far this year, even though demand usually varies across states.

Scheme To Continue Till New Law

The government has confirmed that MGNREGA will continue to operate fully until the new VB-GRAM G Act, 2025 is introduced. This ensures that rural workers will continue to get employment opportunities without any break.

The scheme will still provide demand-based work and timely payments, which are key features for supporting rural households.

New Wage Rates Coming Soon

The government is working on a smooth shift to the new system. It has said that revised wage rates under the upcoming law will be announced soon.

If needed, the government is also ready to allocate more funds to support the scheme and ensure that workers do not face any issues.

Focus On Rural Employment Support

Wage payments under MGNREGA are continuing without any disruption. The current wage rates remain in place for now, and the latest fund release is expected to support employment in rural areas.

This will also help maintain demand in villages, which is important for the overall economy.

Push For Rural Housing

The government is also focusing on rural housing through the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G). It aims to build around 4.95 crore homes by March 2029.

Efforts are being made to ensure timely payments to beneficiaries and faster completion of housing projects.

Road Projects Moving Ahead

In rural connectivity, work under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) is progressing steadily. Around 12,100 km of roads have been approved in the latest phase.

These projects are currently in the tendering stage and are expected to improve connectivity and boost economic activity in rural areas.