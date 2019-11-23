Govt has simplified patents regime for start-ups, MSMEs: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi: Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal has said that the Central government has simplified the patents regime for start-ups, micro, small and medium enterprises to encourage innovation in the country.

Addressing a gathering after giving away awards at the Global Bio-India Summit 2019, Goyal also assured that the government will extend all support to new and emerging enterprises in the biotechnology sector. "The Prime Minister's vision of new India is intertwined to DBT's (Department of Biotechnology) enterprising endeavours... The aspirations of 1.3 billion Indians rest on our success to adopt technology - innovations that lead to transformations," he said.