Government to reduce imports of more than 350 "non-essential" items: Report

To give Make in India initiative a push, the government is looking to reduce imports of more than 350 "non-essential" items, reported Money Control.
The report further adds that, 350 “non-essential” imports including toys, textile products, footwear and electronic goods may face action. Government is looking to increase customs duty and put in place quality control orders to reduce shipments into the country. Several ministries, including textiles, electronics and IT and commerce and industry, have been asked to take action on the list of identified products.
The report further adds that public sector companies had been asked to mention their requirements for products and specifications for the next five to six years to assess domestic demand.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday in an addressing at the reputed English Daily Awards for Corporate Excellence in Mumbai, said that "The Modi government has taken the hard decision in the interest of Indian industry," he said.
Referring to a series of measures taken in the field of infrastructure both in the rural and urban areas, he said that the Make in India and Start-up India projects are going to scale new heights in years to come.
Stating that India voted to power Narendra Modi in 2014, he said: "Not a single corruption charge was levelled against Modi government. The governance has moved from policy paralysis of pre-2014 to one of bold and decisive government."
