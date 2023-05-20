Government tells airlines to refrain from charging unreasonable airfare in Go First's absence: Report

Representative Image

Ticket prices on busy routes during summer vacations have skyrocketed across India with the absence of Go First, and aircraft from fleets of IndiGo and SpiceJet being grounded. Air India is still picking up pace and the return of Jet Airways has been delayed, as passengers are left to bear the brunt of turbulence in the aviation sector.

In order to make sure that high prices don't play spoilsport in holiday season, the central government has instructed airlines to keep air travel affordable.

Protecting the consumer

The civil aviation ministry has reportedly asked carriers to make sure that the upper limit for airfare isn't too high compared to its lower limit.

As demand goes up and availability falls, airlines have been told to prevent exorbitant ticket rates specifically on Go First's routes.

But at the same time the central government doesn't have any intention to step in and regulate airfare, and has left it up to airlines.

When will Go First fly again?