Government tells airlines to refrain from charging unreasonable airfare in Go First's absence: Report

Ticket prices on busy routes during summer vacations have skyrocketed across India with the absence of Go First, and aircraft from fleets of IndiGo and SpiceJet being grounded. Air India is still picking up pace and the return of Jet Airways has been delayed, as passengers are left to bear the brunt of turbulence in the aviation sector.
In order to make sure that high prices don't play spoilsport in holiday season, the central government has instructed airlines to keep air travel affordable.
Protecting the consumer
The civil aviation ministry has reportedly asked carriers to make sure that the upper limit for airfare isn't too high compared to its lower limit.
As demand goes up and availability falls, airlines have been told to prevent exorbitant ticket rates specifically on Go First's routes.
But at the same time the central government doesn't have any intention to step in and regulate airfare, and has left it up to airlines.
When will Go First fly again?
With its insolvency plea was admitted by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Go First is reportedly eyeing a comeback by May 27 under the resolution professional's navigation.
The jolts to the aviation industry in India came at a time when it was gearing up for demand to surpass pre-pandemic levels this year.
With a revival on the horizon, a parliamentary panel had also advised the civil aviation ministry to keep an eye on predatory pricing.