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New Delhi: The Ministry of Labour and Employment has initiated discussions with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to accelerate the implementation of the Labour Codes, 2020, strengthen workplace safety and improve statutory compliance across highway infrastructure projects.

The meeting, chaired by Chief Labour Commissioner (Central) Sonal Mishra, brought together senior NHAI officials to discuss measures aimed at protecting workers and improving coordination between government agencies.

Labour Compliance Drive

According to an official statement issued on Saturday, discussions centred on organising on-the-spot registration and licensing drives for contractors and subcontractors engaged in highway development projects.

The initiative seeks to simplify regulatory procedures, improve compliance with labour laws and ensure that contractors fulfil their statutory obligations. Officials also discussed the importance of digital platforms in streamlining registration, licensing and compliance-related processes.

Highway Workers’ Safety

Workplace safety emerged as a key priority during the meeting, with officials emphasising immediate accident reporting under Section 10 of the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020.

NHAI was requested to share its accident-related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), workplace safety practices and measures adopted for conducting emergency mock drills. The discussions focused on strengthening accident preparedness and promoting safer working conditions across highway construction sites.

Migrant Workers’ Welfare

The meeting also proposed establishing a Joint Working Group comprising representatives from two to four NHAI regional offices and the Office of the Chief Labour Commissioner.

The proposed group would examine issues concerning statutory benefits for women and interstate migrant workers employed at linear infrastructure project sites.

Ease Of Doing Business

The Chief Labour Commissioner’s office highlighted key provisions of the four Labour Codes, contract labour regulations and the importance of institutional coordination. The ministry is conducting similar consultations with government departments and central public sector entities to raise awareness, strengthen digital adoption and facilitate regulatory compliance.

The broader objective is to ensure effective implementation of labour reforms while safeguarding workers’ interests, improving workplace safety standards and promoting ease of doing business across infrastructure projects.

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