Motorists Caught Concealing Number Plates To Evade MLFF Toll Charges Will Pay Five Times The User Fee As Penalty | Representational Image

New Delhi, November 27, 2026: Commuters who deliberately mask their vehicle number plates at multi-lane free flow (MLFF) toll plazas to evade charges will face a penalty of five times the user fee, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said on Friday.

The penalty will be charged in addition to recovery of the user fee itself, the ministry said in a release, adding that the penalty amount will be passed on to the Authority.

“The Ministry of Road Transport & Highways has decided to levy a penalty on vehicle users who deliberately mask, tamper with or conceal their vehicle registration numbers, or do not affix a FASTag, to avoid paying user fee under the Multi-Lane Free Flow (MLFF) tolling system,” the release said.

“It will apply only where the act is established to have been done with intent to evade user fee. It covers registration numbers on the front, the rear or both, in cases where the FASTag also could not be detected,” the statement said.

Technology-Driven Identification Of Vehicles

The ministry said culprit vehicles will be identified through a robust, technology-driven process. It added that tampering with, masking or concealing a number plate, or not affixing a FASTag, to avoid user fee is a deliberate act of evasion.

How MLFF Tolling System Works

MLFF is a barrier-less electronic tolling system. Overhead gantry-mounted FASTag readers and Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras identify vehicles and deduct the user fee automatically, so vehicles do not have to stop. It reduces waiting time, congestion, fuel use and emissions.

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The penalty is proposed to apply wherever MLFF is in use, and at each new location where it is introduced in future.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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