Thane Launches Special POSH Compliance Drive To Strengthen Women's Workplace Safety | File Pic

Thane: In a significant move to bolster women's safety at workplaces, the Thane district administration has initiated a special inspection campaign to ensure the strict enforcement of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition, and Redressal) Act, 2013 (POSH Act).

The drive mandates that all government offices (Central and State), private establishments, schools, colleges, hospitals, malls, hotels, and factories with 10 or more employees must actively constitute an Internal Committee (IC). A dedicated team of officials—including the District Women and Child Development Officer, Child Development Project Officers, and Protection Officers—will conduct rigorous inspections across establishments.

The scope of this campaign includes verifying the formation of the IC, its composition, the appointment of external members, submission of annual reports, awareness initiatives, employee training, and registration on the SHe-Box portal, in alignment with the government circular dated May 14, 2026.

Thane District Women and Child Development Officer, Namita Shinde, emphasized that compliance with the POSH Act is a legal obligation for every eligible establishment. Organizations failing to comply or found violating the provisions will face strict punitive action.

The primary objective of this intensive drive is to foster a safe, respectful, and harassment-free working environment for women while promoting the effective and robust implementation of the law.

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