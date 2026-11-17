NHAI is testing SMS alerts for uninsured vehicles at Delhi’s Mundka toll plaza. |

Mumbai: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has begun testing a system that alerts vehicle owners by SMS if they cross a toll plaza without valid third-party insurance. The pilot is running at the Mundka toll plaza on Delhi’s Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II), The Times of India reported.

How The Check Works?

When a vehicle crosses the toll plaza, the system uses its registration details to check its insurance status against records in the Vahan database, maintained by the National Informatics Centre (NIC). The check is automated.

If the records show that a policy has expired or the vehicle is uninsured, the registered owner receives a text message within minutes. For an expired policy, the message gives the vehicle’s registration number, the date and time it crossed the plaza and the policy’s expiry date. It also reminds the owner to renew the cover.

The pilot uses the SMS as a renewal reminder. The Motor Vehicles Act sets penalties for driving without valid cover. NHAI plans to extend the system to other parts of the country once the trial is complete and the checks are working reliably, the report said.

What Drivers Could Pay?

Under the Motor Vehicles Act, vehicles used on public roads must have valid third-party insurance. This cover provides financial protection against claims arising from injury, death or damage to another person’s property in a road accident.

For a first offence, Section 196 sets the penalty at three times the applicable base insurance premium or Rs 5,000, whichever is higher. For a repeat offence, the penalty rises to five times the base premium or Rs 10,000, whichever is higher. The amount can therefore exceed Rs 10,000 for a repeat offence, depending on the vehicle’s base premium.

Why NHAI Is Testing Alerts?

The system aims to prompt owners to renew their policies on time. Officials told The Times of India that crashes involving uninsured vehicles can leave victims with fewer avenues to seek compensation.

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