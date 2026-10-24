Indore-Raghogarh 26.6-Km Four-Lane Corridor Nears Completion; ₹1,011 Crore NHAI Project To Improve Harda, Betul And Nagpur Connectivity | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The construction of a 26.6-kilometre-long greenfield four-lane corridor by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), stretching from the MR-10 junction on the Bypass to Nemawar Road in Raghogarh on National Highway-47, is now in its final phase.

With a project cost of Rs 1,011 crore, the initiative aims to strengthen road infrastructure in the region. This will also improve connectivity towards Nagpur via the Indore-Harda-Betul route.

According to official information from NHAI, a total of 26 kilometres of service roads have been constructed along both sides of the corridor. This will provide improved local connectivity for residents of nearby villages, including Begamkhedi, Khudel Khurd, Gogakhedi, and Mirzapur.

These service roads will facilitate easier access for the rural population and for establishments located along the highway. This will provide a convenient route to meet daily local commuting needs.

The corridor is being equipped with features such as highway lighting, road markings, reflective studs, and safety barriers. These will improve visibility at night, helping drivers identify lanes, road boundaries, and the route direction.

The objective of these provisions is to ensure safe and well-organised travel conditions for all road users.

The city serves as a major industrial and commercial hub for the state. The opening of this corridor will improve road connectivity towards Harda and Betul, and is also expected to benefit traffic heading towards Nagpur.

Enhanced route options will facilitate smoother movement of goods, potentially reducing both travel time and vehicle operating costs. This is expected to provide a boost to regional trade and industrial activities.