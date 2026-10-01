PNB & NHAI Organise Official Language Seminar In Kolhapur | Sourced

Kolhapur: Punjab National Bank (PNB) Divisional Office, Kolhapur, and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Kolhapur, jointly organised a one-day Official Language Seminar on Sept 25 to mark Hindi Month. The event, held at the NHAI office premises, focused on the Government of India's Official Language Policy, financial awareness and promoting the use of Hindi in administrative work.

Officers and employees of both organisations participated in the seminar, which began with a tree plantation to convey the message of environmental protection. NHAI Kolhapur Project Director Govind Prasad Bairwa, PNB Kolhapur Sub-Divisional Head Dinesh Kumar Pandey and NHAI Site Engineer Chandrakant jointly inaugurated the programme by planting a sapling on the office premises.

Focus on financial awareness and official language

Addressing the participants, Pandey explained the historical and administrative significance of Hindi as an official language. He also conducted a session on financial awareness, highlighting social concerns and providing detailed information about various welfare schemes offered by the bank to the public and its employees.

Bairwa highlighted the ease of using Hindi in administrative work. Citing practical examples, he explained how employees could increase the use of Hindi in everyday government work.

Chandrakant discussed constitutional provisions and regulations related to the official language. He urged employees to use Hindi as much as possible in their official work, describing it as a symbol of national unity.

Hindi competitions organised, winners felicitated

PNB Official Language Officer Dharmendra Natwadia briefed participants on various aspects of the Government of India's Official Language Policy.

To encourage the practical use of Hindi, the organisers conducted an online Hindi quiz and a picture-based writing competition for NHAI Kolhapur employees. Punjab National Bank awarded prizes to the winners.

Natwadia and PNB Legal Officer Shivesh Yadav coordinated the programme.

Yadav proposed the vote of thanks, expressing gratitude to senior officials of both organisations, the organising committee and NHAI employees.