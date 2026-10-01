Pune: 16-Year-Old Student Dies After School Bus Collides With Scooter At War Memorial Chowk | AI Representative

Pune: A 16-year-old student of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Southern Command, died after the Activa scooter he was travelling on with his elder sister collided with a mini school bus at National War Memorial Chowk on Wednesday morning. His 18-year-old sister, who was riding the scooter, sustained serious injuries and is undergoing treatment.

The accident occurred around 7.30 am on September 30, according to Wanowrie Police. The siblings were travelling on the scooter when it collided with the school bus. They were rushed to Command Hospital for treatment following the accident.

The boy, identified as Rohit Laxman Kudale, succumbed to his injuries during treatment, said Senior Police Inspector Pandit Rejitwad. His sister remains seriously injured.

School Bus Driver Booked

Police identified the school bus driver as Dattatray Baswaraj Sagar (26), a resident of Madhavnagar in Hadapsar. Police said Sagar allegedly drove at high speed and negligently, disregarding traffic rules, when the bus collided with the Activa carrying the two siblings.

Following the accident, the injured girl lodged a complaint with Wanowrie Police. A case has been registered against the driver under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Motor Vehicles Act relating to rash and negligent driving and traffic violations.

Police are investigating the circumstances that led to the collision, and further investigation is underway.