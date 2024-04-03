 Government Issues Another High Security Alert For Apple Users
Government Issues Another High Security Alert For Apple Users

Juviraj AnchilUpdated: Wednesday, April 03, 2024, 03:41 PM IST
article-image
Apple Inc | Pixabay

The Centre has issued a high-severity warning to users with iPhone, iPad and MacBook users. This development concerns users using these Apple devices. This news comes barely three weeks after a similar alert was issued on 15 March by CERT-In.

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has asked users to deploy immediate measures to avert any compromise of their devices.

Devices Under Threat

This time around, the High Security alert has been issued for the following segments

Apple macOS Ventura versions prior to 13.6.6

Apple Safari versions prior to 17.4.1

Apple macOS Sonoma versions prior to 14.4.1

Apple visionOS versions prior to 1.1.1

Apple iOS and iPadOS versions prior to 17.4.1

Apple iOS and iPadOS versions prior to 16.7.7

Threat Alerts in the Past

Last time around, the vulnerability was sounded for devices operating on iOS 14.5 and older versions, up to 16.7.6. The is crucial, as these foibles could jeopardize the security of the device and the data it contains, potentially leading to financial harm for users.

Last year there was a similar alert that given in September 2023, back then, CERT had determined a blemish in the WebKit browser engine, which is put to use by Safari and other browsers on Apple devices.

As usual, the measures to protect your device and corresponding digital assets remain the same, as users should consider quickly updating their devices to the newer, safer versions.

Then comes fundamental measures needed to stay secure online, primarily, it's essential to regularly update devices in pursuance with service providers' or manufacturers' requirements.

Apart from that, it is also essential to keep a track of updates from The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), that puts out information of greater emergency on such occasions.

The Apple shares lost 0.70 per cent on Tuesday's trade, with its share price reaching USD 168.84 per piece.  

