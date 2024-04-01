Apple Is Now India's Largest Blue-Collar Job Creator

Apple Inc | Pixabay

Since the launch of the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for smartphones in August 2021, Apple has become India’s top job generator, directly employing over 1,50,000 people. This workforce predominantly comprises eager young adults between 19 and 24, stepping into the job market for the first time.

What to know: According to an Economic Times report, an additional 3 lakh individuals have found indirect employment through this initiative, highlighting the significant impact of Apple’s expanding presence in India.

Beyond its contract manufacturing and supply chain roles, Apple’s direct employment in India nears 3,000, with the iOS app development sector supporting over a million jobs.

In the last 32 months, the Apple ecosystem has reportedly created more than 4 lakh jobs, highlighting the tech giant’s commitment to fostering India’s economic and technological growth amid shifting global dynamics.

Why it matters: The partnership with major manufacturers like Foxconn, Wistron, and Pegatron has not only bolstered job creation, with over 77,000 direct roles coming to life, but has also significantly ramped up iPhone production. This surge meets the burgeoning demand, with Apple’s India operations notably contributing to the company’s global supply chain resilience and innovation.

