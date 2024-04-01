 Apple Is Now India's Largest Blue-Collar Job Creator
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessApple Is Now India's Largest Blue-Collar Job Creator

Apple Is Now India's Largest Blue-Collar Job Creator

In the last 32 months, the Apple ecosystem has reportedly created more than 4 lakh jobs.

www.benzinga.comUpdated: Monday, April 01, 2024, 07:01 PM IST
article-image
Apple Inc | Pixabay

Since the launch of the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for smartphones in August 2021, Apple has become India’s top job generator, directly employing over 1,50,000 people. This workforce predominantly comprises eager young adults between 19 and 24, stepping into the job market for the first time.

What to know: According to an Economic Times report, an additional 3 lakh individuals have found indirect employment through this initiative, highlighting the significant impact of Apple’s expanding presence in India.

Beyond its contract manufacturing and supply chain roles, Apple’s direct employment in India nears 3,000, with the iOS app development sector supporting over a million jobs.

Read Also
EU Takes On Big-Tech, As Apple, Meta And Google Targeted By Digital Markets Act
article-image

In the last 32 months, the Apple ecosystem has reportedly created more than 4 lakh jobs, highlighting the tech giant’s commitment to fostering India’s economic and technological growth amid shifting global dynamics.

Why it matters: The partnership with major manufacturers like Foxconn, Wistron, and Pegatron has not only bolstered job creation, with over 77,000 direct roles coming to life, but has also significantly ramped up iPhone production. This surge meets the burgeoning demand, with Apple’s India operations notably contributing to the company’s global supply chain resilience and innovation.

(The article is published under a mutual content partnership arrangement between The Free Press Journal and Benzinga)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Apple Is Now India's Largest Blue-Collar Job Creator

Apple Is Now India's Largest Blue-Collar Job Creator

Gold Shines Bright: Hits All-Time High At ₹68,420, Silver Sparkles Too

Gold Shines Bright: Hits All-Time High At ₹68,420, Silver Sparkles Too

India Positions Itself To Fill Global Demand-Supply Gap Of Skilled Workers

India Positions Itself To Fill Global Demand-Supply Gap Of Skilled Workers

Enhancing Home Loan Eligibility: A Strategic Approach

Enhancing Home Loan Eligibility: A Strategic Approach

Charismatic Clio: Renault 2024 Version To Join The Hatchback Mania

Charismatic Clio: Renault 2024 Version To Join The Hatchback Mania